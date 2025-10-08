Ex-Bank Staffer from Barkatpura Loses Rs.12.99 Lakh in Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: A retired bank employee from Barkatpura became a victim of cyber fraud and lost Rs.12.99 lakh

The victim clicked on a Facebook link claiming to be for the online submission of a nationalized bank life certificate on October 4. After providing account details, the victim received a call from an individual posing as a bank representative, who also contacted him via WhatsApp using a profile with the bank logo.

The fraudster sent an APK file, instructing the victim to install it to complete the life certificate process. Believing it to be genuine, the victim installed the file. Later, upon checking his phone around 5.30 pm he discovered multiple debit messages and found that a total of Rs.12.99 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from his three bank’s savings accounts.

The police asked the people not to click on unknown links received through Facebook, WhatsApp, SMS, or email claiming to be from banks or government services. Never install APK files or any mobile applications shared through unofficial sources — always download banking apps only from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Banks never ask for account details or OTPs over phone calls, messages, or social media. Do not share personal or banking information (account number, card details, PIN, OTP) with anyone claiming to be a bank official.

If anyone receives suspicious links or calls, report immediately to the bank's official helpline and block your accounts/cards if necessary. Uninstall any suspicious apps immediately and run a mobile antivirus scan. Report suspicious messages, calls, or websites immediately to your bank and local cybercrime authorities. Ignore threats of legal action or money laundering claims from unknown sources—they are tactics used by scammers.