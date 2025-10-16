EVMs Randomisation Completed for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: Chief electoral officer C. Sudharshan Reddy on Thursday announced that the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency has been completed.

The randomisation process was carried out through the EVM Management System (EMS) by the District Election Officer, Hyderabad, in the presence of representatives from recognised national and state political parties.

A total of 407 polling stations in the constituency have been allotted 569 Ballot Units (BUs), 569 Control Units (CUs), and 610 VVPATs. The CEO said that constituency-wise lists of the randomised machines were shared with representatives of political parties at the district headquarters.

All EVMs and VVPATs have been placed in the designated strong room under tight security, with representatives of recognised political parties witnessing the sealing process. Sudharshan Reddy added that once the list of contesting candidates is finalised, details of the first randomisation will also be shared with all contesting candidates.