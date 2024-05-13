EVM Malfunction Delays Voting in Hyderabad's Habsiguda

Hyderabad: Voters in Hyderabad's Habsiguda voiced frustration as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned at a polling booth in Sri Sai Public School, Booth 240, causing delays in the voting process during fourth phase of general elections in the city on Monday.

Many residents, eager to cast their votes, were forced to leave without voting as officials estimated an hour for EVM repairs. The incident occurred amidst Telangana's ongoing polling, with Hyderabad reporting a modest 5.09 percent voter turnout by 9 a.m.