Every Woman Must Rise Like Iron Woman: Seethakka

Kamareddy: Minister for women and child development and district in-charge, Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka, said the state government is implementing several welfare schemes for the economic and social development of women. She stated that programmes like the Indiramma Sari Distribution will empower women to celebrate festivals with happiness and dignity. Inspired by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, every woman should rise as an “Iron Woman,” she said.

For the first time, Kamareddy district launched the sari distribution programme in Bichkunda on Thursday, where the Indiramma Sari Distribution was organised on a grand scale. As part of the state government’s initiative “Mahilala Unnati-Telangana Pragati,” aimed at women’s welfare and upliftment, saris were distributed to beneficiaries. Minister Seethakka applied kumkum and personally handed over saris to women.

She said that women’s courage, leadership and determination are essential for the nation’s development, adding that Indira Gandhi’s bravery continues to inspire the present generation. She said the government’s welfare and self-help programmes are designed to further strengthen women, in line with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision.

Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir said women are progressing in all fields and the government is extending all possible support to help them advance further. Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, district collector Ashish Sangwan, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Chandrakant Reddy and market committee chairman Raju were present.

Meanwhile, minister Seethakka also visited Pakala village in Sirikonda mandal to console the family of Mount Everest achiever Malavath Poorna. Poorna’s father, Devidas, passed away last week due to health complications. Nizamabad Rural MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy, former MLC Arikela Narsa Reddy and others were present.