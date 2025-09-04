Every Poor Family Will Have Indiramma House, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the Congress government is committed to fulfilling the dream of every poor family in Telangana to own a house.

Addressing a public meeting at Damacharla in Bhadradri Kothagudem district after unveiling the pylon of Indiramma houses at Bendalapadu, the Chief Minister announced that the government has so far sanctioned 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses and will sanction another 4.5 lakh houses in the coming two and a half years.

He reminded the gathering that during the Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy regime, Indiramma houses were launched to provide dignity to the poor, while Indira Gandhi had earlier given the slogan “Roti, Kapda aur Makan” to uphold their self-respect.

He said the Congress government had sanctioned 25 lakh houses in ten years from 2004 to 2014, and the present government is determined to continue that legacy by reviving “Indiramma Rajyam” in the state.

Revanth Reddy said that every village may not have a Hanuman temple, but no village will be denied an Indiramma house. He said the current government is implementing its election promise of extending ₹5 lakh financial assistance to every beneficiary under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He declared that “Indiramma Rajyam” will rule Telangana for the next ten years and fulfil the aspirations of the poor.

The Chief Minister heaped praise on Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, saying that he has been efficiently handling both portfolios.

He credited Srinivas Reddy for not only taking up the responsibility of providing houses but also for successfully replacing the Dharani system with Bhu Bharati for transparent land administration.

The Chief Minister made it clear that his government’s priorities remain providing ration cards, supplying fine rice, and ensuring every poor family gets a house.

Revanth Reddy underlined that education alone can change the destiny of the poor.

The government, he said, is investing `20,000 crore in building Young India Integrated Residential Schools across 100 Assembly constituencies and will set up one ATC in every constituency. He urged the youth to focus on education and move from a stage of waiting for help to a stage where they can extend help to others.

The Chief Minister assured that Khammam district, known for its vibrancy and awareness, will always remain at the forefront in political and administrative significance.

He declared that the Congress government is for the poor, working to eradicate poverty and ensure dignity through housing, ration distribution, and quality education. He said that the smiles on the faces of people moving into Indiramma houses are the true success of his government.