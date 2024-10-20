Every Autorickshaw Has A Story To Tell

HYDERABAD: Three wheels, yellow and green, and a story of their own —the autorickshaws of Hyderabad offer much more than just a ride. With over a lakh autorickshaws on the streets, they’re where everyday life plays out. Inside, conversations flow as drivers share their stories — some talk about history, others gossip, while a few point out interesting city spots.





In some cases, the vehicle itself becomes part of the experience, decorated with artistic designs, bright colours, neon lights, and quirky stickers. These bumper stickers, especially, entertain and frequently go viral. Each autorickshaw tells its own story.

























“Auto is Charminar’s pehchaan,” said Faizal bin Md, an Old City driver. ‘Autowalleh’ are Hyderabad’s pride. Autorickshaws and Irani chai are integral to Hyderabad,” he said. Right next to a hotel is a lane with decoration stores where old and new autorickshaws are lined up, waiting to be decorated the way their owners envision. “Dulhan ko sajana padta hai” (the bride needs to be adorned)”, Faizal said cheekily. One of the older stores in that lane, Shalimar, a family-run business for generations, displays a variety of decorative items, from fancy seat covers to antique panels engraved with images of Mecca and Medina. “Some drivers even go to the extent of installing coolers, AC, and LCD TVs,” said the owner’s son. The neighbouring KM Radium, run by Sheikh Fazal, specialises in stickers (also called radium). “These witty, entertaining stickers have become a thing of the past. About five years ago, many drivers wanted them. Now, even if they get one, it's usually just names or religious symbols,” he explained about the changing tastes. An autorickshaw driver close by said large installations can attract police fines. However, they still can be spotted in the Old City.





















