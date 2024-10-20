Every Autorickshaw Has A Story To Tell
HYDERABAD: Three wheels, yellow and green, and a story of their own —the autorickshaws of Hyderabad offer much more than just a ride. With over a lakh autorickshaws on the streets, they’re where everyday life plays out. Inside, conversations flow as drivers share their stories — some talk about history, others gossip, while a few point out interesting city spots.
In some cases, the vehicle itself becomes part of the experience, decorated with artistic designs, bright colours, neon lights, and quirky stickers. These bumper stickers, especially, entertain and frequently go viral. Each autorickshaw tells its own story.
“Auto is Charminar’s pehchaan,” said Faizal bin Md, an Old City driver. ‘Autowalleh’ are Hyderabad’s pride. Autorickshaws and Irani chai are integral to Hyderabad,” he said.
Right next to a hotel is a lane with decoration stores where old and new autorickshaws are lined up, waiting to be decorated the way their owners envision. “Dulhan ko sajana padta hai” (the bride needs to be adorned)”, Faizal said cheekily.
One of the older stores in that lane, Shalimar, a family-run business for generations, displays a variety of decorative items, from fancy seat covers to antique panels engraved with images of Mecca and Medina. “Some drivers even go to the extent of installing coolers, AC, and LCD TVs,” said the owner’s son.
The neighbouring KM Radium, run by Sheikh Fazal, specialises in stickers (also called radium).
“These witty, entertaining stickers have become a thing of the past. About five years ago, many drivers wanted them. Now, even if they get one, it's usually just names or religious symbols,” he explained about the changing tastes.
An autorickshaw driver close by said large installations can attract police fines. However, they still can be spotted in the Old City.
For many, the autorickshaw is almost like a home, adorned with personal touches — family names painted on the sides, religious symbols or film quotes that reflect their personality.
“It is our rizq (Urdu for provision),” said a driver at Charminar. “It encompasses everything Allah has given us. The auto provides for my family and my home,” he added.
Away from the Old City, near NTR Marg was Narasimha, who decorated his autorickshaw with symbols of Om and Shiv. “This is like my house, my mandir (temple),” he explained.
Similarly, an auto near the parade ground metro had a symbol of Christ and a cross. The auto belonged to one John P.
However, these bumper stickers aren’t just about religion or warnings — they can be highly entertaining too.
Among the viral gems, one popular sticker read, “Hum Hyderabadi hai janab, hum do cheez kisi ko nahi dete, apno ko dhoka, dushman ko mauka nahi dete” (We’re Hyderabadi, sir. We don’t give two things — betrayal to our own, and chances to our enemies).
A witty warning about drinking and driving, stated: “Main itni haseen hoon, mujhe dekh kar na muskurana. Zindagi bhar saath dungi, magar pee kar mat chalana” (I’m so beautiful, don’t smile at me. I’ll be with you for life, but don’t drink and drive).
Some others veer into cheesy territory, poking fun at romance:
“Tu WhatsApp ki rani, main Facebook ka raja, milna hai toh mere auto mein aaja” (You’re the queen of WhatsApp, I’m the king of Facebook. If you want to meet, come ride in my auto)
A particularly striking autorickshaw spotted near Charminar on a Saturday had a large image of Che Guevara etched into its leather backseat. From the outside, the auto stood out with its bright red exterior. According to one driver, these types of elaborate decorations aren’t done in Hyderabad and require trips to Karnataka or Pune to get them done.
“It costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, but in front of shaukh (passion), money means nothing,” the driver explained.
Speaking on bumper stickers, a senior auto driver in the city, Syed Abdul Azeez, observed, “Youngsters do this. They are shaukeen (passionate or enthusiastic about something). It’s okay; the auto is their second home after all.”
Azeez, who has been driving in the city for 15 years, spent a considerable part of his life in Saudi Arabia working as a truck driver. Upon returning to Hyderabad, he now drives a rented autorickshaw. It is the humanity of the city that he connects with above everything else. “Whenever I see it, I salute it, though I don’t encounter it often. That is undoubtedly the standout of any city,” he reflected profoundly.
For someone who speaks about humanity, Azeez is known in the city circles for offering free rides to visitors. Although he refuses to take money from such passengers for tours, he doesn’t mind keeping a foreign note for posterity. As he fondly displays his collection of decades-old currency, one can spot coins and notes from Australia, Europe, Vietnam, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and African countries, among others. “They are their small tokens of affection,” he said.