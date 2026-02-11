Evening Hours Most Mishap-Prone in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: Traffic data from 2025 across the Rachakonda commissionerate has revealed a distinctive time‑based pattern, with evening hours emerging as the most accident‑prone period. The figures cover national and state highways as well as Outer Ring Road stretches within Malkajgiri commissionerate limits.

According to the Road Safety Wing, the highest number of accidents were recorded between 6 pm and 9 pm, with 805 cases across all categories. This slot consistently showed the sharpest spike, particularly on busy arterial and internal roads, said DCP Manohar.

The 3 pm–6 pm window followed with 623 accidents, while 9 am–12 pm accounted for 607 cases. Between 12 pm and 3 pm, 525 accidents were reported. Early morning hours (6 am–9 am) saw 383 cases. Late‑night figures showed a decline, with 499 accidents between 9 pm and midnight, 235 between midnight and 3 am, and the lowest — 183 cases — between 3 am and 6 am.

A senior traffic official attributed the evening surge to high vehicular density and behavioural violations. “Schools, colleges and the working class are all on the move at this time, while commercial hubs add to the traffic load,” he said.

Another officer from Hayatnagar noted that violations such as over‑speeding, signal jumping, wrong‑side driving and mobile phone use while driving were rampant during these hours. Impatience in rush‑hour traffic and fading daylight further contributed to crashes. Helmet non‑usage, seat belt violations and lane indiscipline increased the severity of accidents.

Enforcement teams are intensifying checks during peak hours and at identified black spots. Police have urged motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules, maintain safe speeds and avoid violations.