EVDM issues advisory as Hyderabad braces for heavy rainfall
Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) has on Sunday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the citizens of Hyderabad and advised them to call on 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.
The IMD-Hyderabad has earlier predicated light to moderate rainfall across various districts in Telangana till May 13. The Telangana Weatherman, a popular weather predictor on social media, also said that "Thunderstorms have started forming over the state mainly in Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Sircilla and parts of Karimnagar." Rains will turn intense in the coming hours, he added.
The EVDM has issued certain guidelines for safety during the rainfall.
Guidelines:
-Stay up-to-date on weather updates through reliable sources.
-Respond quickly to the updates and move out of low-lying areas.
-Avoid unnecessary travel and when you cannot avoid it stay cautious.
-Stay away from power lines.
-Be responsible and check on your neighbor especially elders.
