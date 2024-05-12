EVDM issues advisory as Hyderabad braces for heavy rainfall

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) has on Sunday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the citizens of Hyderabad and advised them to call on 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.

Heavy rainfall is expected today in Hyderabad city. Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.@CommissionrGHMC @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/bslH6zMgMH — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) May 12, 2024

The IMD-Hyderabad has earlier predicated light to moderate rainfall across various districts in Telangana till May 13. The Telangana Weatherman, a popular weather predictor on social media, also said that "Thunderstorms have started forming over the state mainly in Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Sircilla and parts of Karimnagar." Rains will turn intense in the coming hours, he added.

