EV Scooters for Specially-Abled Inter Students

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Education Department has proposed a new scheme to provide electric scooters to specially abled intermediate students as an incentive from this academic year. The pilot project will benefit 1,000 students across 430 government junior colleges, with priority given to those from rural areas.

Department director S. Krishna Aditya said the initiative would support students in reaching institutions located in remote places. “These scooters will aid mobility and reduce the daily struggle of commuting,” he explained.

To begin with, the department has sought Rs 5 crore for the scheme, which may later be extended to transgender students. Officials anticipate that once the programme is grounded, it will boost admissions to government junior colleges and help reduce dropout rates.

Students welcomed the proposal. Durga Rao, who has difficulty walking, said: “A scooter will benefit me a lot as I struggle to commute to college and hostel daily.” Another student, T. Santosh, added: “I don’t know how to drive yet, but I can learn and travel on my own to college.”

In addition, the department has proposed establishing three government junior colleges exclusively for specially abled students in Hyderabad. The government is also considering a new scholarship scheme for girl students in junior colleges. Based on Class 10 marks, around 40,000 students will receive scholarships of Rs 2,500 each.

Officials said the twin initiatives — EV scooters and scholarships — are aimed at improving access, reducing financial barriers, and ensuring inclusive education.