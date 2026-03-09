EV Car Rams Sanitation worker, Scooter Rider

Nalgonda: A municipal sanitation worker and a scooter rider were injured after an overspeeding car rammed into them near Unlimited shopping hall on Hyderabad Road in Nalgonda in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred around 1.20 am when an electric car travelling towards Clock Tower Centre hit sanitation worker K. Annapurna, 35, who was sweeping the road, and Masudulla Khan, 30, who was riding a scooter.

According to police, the car was driven by software engineer P. Varun Tej Reddy, who was travelling from Hyderabad towards Miryalaguda. The vehicle allegedly went out of control due to overspeeding, struck the two victims and overturned.

Annapurna sustained injuries to both legs while Masudulla Khan suffered a serious head injury. The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Nalgonda Town-II sub-inspector B. Saidulu said a blood test conducted on Varun Tej Reddy confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The driver reportedly told police that he was driving fast as the battery level of the electric vehicle was running low.

Police registered a case against Varun Tej Reddy under sections related to negligent driving.