Ethiopian Team To Explore Drug Curbs With Telangana

Hyderabad:A high-level Ethiopian delegation visited the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, office on Thursday to study the state’s drug regulatory framework, enforcement mechanisms, and quality assurance systems.



The delegation included senior officials from Ethiopia’s ministry of health, the Ethiopian Investment Commission, Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Procurement Services, the Industrial Parks Development Corporation, and representatives of the World Bank.



DCA officials presented the delegation an overview of Telangana’s drug regulatory operations, including quality-control measures, field inspections, enforcement drives, and initiatives undertaken to ensure the availability of safe and effective medicines to the public said Shahnawaz Qasim, Director General, DCA Telangana.



The Ethiopian representatives expressed appreciation for the insights shared by the DCA and said the learnings would be useful for strengthening Ethiopia’s own regulatory and pharmaceutical system.



UoH Prof. Karumuri Ashok elected fellow of IMS for ’25



Hyderabad:Prof. Karumuri Ashok from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been elected Fellow of the Indian Meteorological Society (IMS) for 2025, an honour given to scientists who have made sustained contributions to atmospheric and climate research. The announcement was made during the inaugural ceremony of Intromet-2025 international conference held at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune.



Prof Ashok, who teaches in the UoH’s Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at the School of Physics, has worked on a wide range of climate-related topics. His research includes the identification of ‘ENSO Modoki’, which affects Indian monsoon, studies on Indo-Pacific teleconnections which affects the weather, the development of the Indian Earth System Model, monsoon variability, past and future climate change, seasonal and decadal predictions and the assessment of extreme events in cities.



IMS confers Fellowships, gold medals and a set of annual scientific awards to recognise work in meteorology, monsoon research, ocean–atmosphere interactions, climate services and weather forecasting. According to IMS records, 63 scientists and academicians had received the Fellowship before 2024.



UoH in its statement said the recognition is fruit of years of work in improving understanding of how climate patterns influence the region.



Prof. Ashok’s work spans large-scale climate behaviour as well as applied questions relating to extreme weather and prediction systems, making it relevant to both academic and operational communities.



Unfair Trade: TGRERA Fines Krithika Infra

Hyderabad:The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) imposed a penalty of `26.44 lakh on Krithika Infra Developers for unfair trade practices and misrepresentation. It was found that the developer mentioned the TGRERA registration number of another promoter while selling a flat in the project known as ‘Regal Oak’ at Saidabad.



The company also obtained registration as a real estate agent with the authority on multiple occasions under two different names, one as ‘Krithika Infra Developers’ and another as ‘Krithika Infra Developers Private Limited, TGRERA said.



FDDI to Exhibit Footwear Heritage of India

Hyderabad:The Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) Hyderabad will host a national exhibition and seminar on India’s footwear heritage from November 28 to 30. The event will look at the country’s long history of footwear craft, design changes and the work of artisans who continue to keep traditional skills alive.



At a curtain-raiser for the event on Thursday, Dr Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy, executive director of FDDI-Hyderabad, spoke about the importance of documenting heritage. Dr Tejaswini Yarlagadda, chairperson of Pleach India Foundation, said the exhibition would give visitors a close look at craft traditions that usually stay inside workshops and households. “We wanted a space where artisans, designers and young learners can share knowledge without barriers,” she said.



Faculty members and students from both organisations attended the curtain raiser. The organisers said the sessions from November 28 would include expert talks and interactions with designers and heritage specialists who study how materials, techniques and regional practices have changed over time. Pleach India Foundation and FDDI said they expect strong participation from students of design and history, along with craft workers who rarely get public platforms.



Gandhi Hospital Performs First Paediatric Laparoscopic Splenectomy in Government Sector

Hyderabad:The department of paediatric surgery at Gandhi Hospital has successfully performed the first paediatric laparoscopic splenectomy in a government institution in Telangana, according to a statement. The surgery was conducted on a 7-year-old boy, from Aknepalli, Mancherial on November 6 who was battling hereditary spherocytosis since he was three months old.



Hereditary spherocytosis causes red blood cells (RBCs) to be sphere-shaped due to a genetic mutation. This makes the RBCs fragile and prone to early breakdown, which leads to anaemia



The boy was regular patient at Niloufer and later went to MGM Hospital, Warangal, from where he was referred to Gandhi Hospital. He suffered from an enlarged spleen, jaundice and severe anaemia, requiring blood transfusions every seven to 10 days.

Laparoscopic splenectomy, a minimally invasive removal of the spleen, is considered highly complex in children with haematological disorders due to the elevated risk of bleeding and the possibility of conversion to open surgery. The high cost and technical expertise required to carry out the procedure make it rare in the private sector, said Dr K. Nagarjuna, professor and head of paediatric surgery at Gandhi Hospital.

Despite these challenges, Gandhi Hospital’s paediatric surgeons successfully executed the surgery, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced and free paediatric surgical care to economically disadvantaged children.



Doctors highlighted that the laparoscopic approach offers multiple benefits — reduced pain, lower incidence of pulmonary and infectious complications, quicker recovery and minimal scarring — making it especially valuable for young patients.



GHMC to Get Spl Commissioner By February 10

Hyderabad:When its term ends on February 10, 2026, the GHMC will be headed by a special commissioner and will not be governed by the council. The GHMC commissioner will be the special commissioner for the corporation.



The GHMC council comprises 150 corporators and ex-officio members, who include city MLAs, MPs and MLCs and takes important policy decisions and gives approvals for major projects at its general body meetings. Once the body is dissolved, the special commissioner will execute this task.

In addition to this, the weekly GHMC standing committee meetings will also not be held and the special commissioner along with zonal commissioners will undertake the work.