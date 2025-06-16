Eternal Celibate Hanuman Worshipped with His Consort Suvarchala

HYDERABAD: Sri Suvarchala Sahitha Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple at Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district is one of the rare temples in the country, where the eternal celibate (Brahmachari) god is accompanied by his consort Suvarchala Devi.

Every year, the temple comes alive with grandeur during Hanuman Jayanti, as it celebrates the divine marriage (Kalyanam) of Hanuman and Suvarchala Devi, a ritual unique to this Hanuman temple. It falls on Jyeshtha Shuddha Dashami.

According to Laxminarayana Deekshuthulu, a local pandit, who quoted Parashara Samhita, Hanuman was united with Suvarchala, a celestial embodiment of wisdom created by Surya himself, to fulfil the condition that only a married person could learn certain sacred scriptures from the Sun god. After the marriage, Hanuman completed ‘Nava Vyakarna’ and attained complete knowledge. After the marriage, Suvarchala undertakes penance, as she is described as a celestial being with no worldly desires. Meanwhile, Hanuman continues his divine duties for the universal good.

The temple, which was built in 2006, has become a spiritual magnet, drawing devotees from Telangana and far beyond, including neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, seeking blessings and fulfilment of their heartfelt wishes.

Sai Santhan Kumar, a businessman from Palwancha town, shares, “I struggled with my business for years. After praying here, my fortunes changed remarkably. The divine marriage symbolises a perfect balance, and I truly felt blessed.”

Similarly, Payam Susheela from Burgampadu mandal found hope and peace after participating in the annual Kalyanam celebration. “Soon after, my marriage proposals came through, and I got happily married,” she says.

Devotees consistently describe a profound sense of spiritual upliftment, emotional relief, and a palpable divine presence within the temple. Many return to offer thanks through prayers and donations, their faith renewed and strengthened.

“After praying at this temple, my family’s health and harmony improved. We faced many challenges earlier, but the blessings of Suvarchala Sahitha Hanuman seemed to remove all obstacles,” Renuka Devi, a homemaker from Julurupadu.

Though there are hardly any temples of Lord Hanuman with Suvarchala Devi, another temple of Suvarchala Sahitha Anjaneya Swami Temple is located in TV Colony, Vanasthalipuram. This temple was also constructed in 2006. Here the Goddess Suvarchala Devi sits on the lap of Lord Hanuman in the sanctum sanctorum. The temple is a popular spiritual spot for locals in Vanasthalipuram and nearby areas. It hosts regular prayers and devotional activities.