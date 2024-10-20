Etala Writes Letter to Amit Shah on Muthyalamma Temple Incident

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Lok Sabha member Etala Rajendar said that fundamentalists had carried out attacks on six Hindu temples in the last two months. They were not executed by insane persons, but it was a pre-planned plan to hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he said.



Talking to reporters after visiting the house of Sai Kumar Goud at Hasmathpet in Old Bowenpally, who sustained grievous injuries in the police lathicharge near Muthyalamma temple, Rajendar said that over 200 persons from Mumbai, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have attended hate-speech meetings in a hotel in the name of personality development classes. But, the police have tried to divert the issue by stating that an insane person had carried out the attack. Stating that he had personally lodged a complaint against this act, Rajendar said that the state government had not responded even after the sentiments of Hindus had been hurt.

Claiming that he had written a letter to union home minister Amit Shah on the Mutyalamma incident, he demanded the DGP to conduct a comprehensive probe into the temple incident and the training classes held by fundamentalists.

The BJP leader said that over 99 per cent constructions around lakes and other water bodies are not illegal as they have been constructed with all permissions from the government agencies on patta lands. Seeing the public fury over the move, the state government is now spreading varying stories on demolitions by HYDRAA, he said.