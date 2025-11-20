Etala: Villages Turning Graveyards Due to Panchayat Polls Delay

Karimnagar: BJP MP Etala Rajendar criticised the state government for delaying panchayat elections, alleging that the negligence has turned villages into “graveyards” with development stalled for the past two years. He was speaking to the media in Jammikunta of Karimnagar district on Thursday.

He said the delay has had immediate consequences, with basic civic services such as replacing streetlight bulbs and cleaning drainage canals coming to a halt, leaving people’s needs neglected. Without elections, crucial 15th Finance Commission and per capita funds cannot be accessed for village development, he warned.

Rajendar also highlighted the distress among several sitting sarpanchs and upa-sarpanchs, claiming some were driven to suicide because the government has not cleared their pending development bills. He urged the government to clear all dues immediately to restore confidence among potential candidates.

On the upcoming local body elections, the MP said these polls are not fought on party symbols. Villagers elect those who live among them, serve the public and solve their problems, he noted.

He emphasised that local body elections hold great significance, as representatives have direct contact with the public and play a crucial role in determining MLA victories. Rajendar claimed the BJP is strong enough to win a majority in 107 gram panchayats in the undivided Karimnagar district and will consolidate its position in the two municipalities as well.

Highlighting his track record, Rajendar said that since he entered politics, the party has never lost a ZPTC, MPTC or municipal chairman election in the last 20 years, claiming an 80 per cent success rate in previous sarpanch polls. He urged the people of Huzurabad to support BJP candidates and pledged to take full responsibility for ensuring development works are completed.