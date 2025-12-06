Etala Targets Huzurabad MLA In Campaign Rally

WARANGAL: BJP MP Etala Rajendar indirectly criticised BRS MLA Padi Koushik Reddy during a local body election campaign rally held at Kamalapur gram panchayat in the Huzurabad constituency of Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Rajendar questioned what the sitting MLA had accomplished in the last two years, alleging that he won the previous Assembly election by making an emotional appeal. He termed the earlier campaign strategy a “drama” and urged voters to remember that elections are about people’s livelihoods and dignity, not emotion, caste or money.

He emphasised that public posts come only through the blessings of the people, not by being bought, begged for or handed over by family. He said both the BRS and Congress lack political strength, BRS being out of power both locally and nationally, while Congress itself admits to being in a “begging state,” he alleged.

Rajendar highlighted the role of the Central government in local development schemes, stating that five out of the 6 kg of rice distributed under the PDS come from the Modi-led Central government. CC roads, drainage systems, farmers’ platforms, burial grounds, wet-dry waste sheds and gram panchayat buildings are all being constructed with MGNREGA funds, he said.

He pointed to the state’s financial crisis, claiming that the government does not even have enough money to pay sanitation workers’ salaries. He alleged that some sarpanches are dying by suicide due to unpaid bills and are advising others not to contest elections to avoid falling into debt.

Rajendar assured the public that pensions and ration cards will continue irrespective of which party is in power and urged them not to be intimidated. Recalling his 25-year bond with Huzurabad as “a son of Kamalapur soil,” he promised to continue fighting for the poor and meeting people’s needs, whether or not he holds office.