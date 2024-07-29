Etala Speaks for the First Time in Lok Sabha, Hits Out at Rahul for His Talk on Social Justice

Hyderabad: BJP MP from Malkajgiri Etala Rajendar charged that Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi had given many misleading and false information about agriculture, unemployment and social justice. Though the Congress was in power for over 50 years in 77 years of independent India, the party had never shown sincerity to address the concerns of farmers and it was the Narendra Modi government that had implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee.

Taking part in the discussion on Budget, Rajendar, speaking for the first time in Parliament, charged that thousands of farmers have ended their lives by suicide during the Congress rule. The Narendra Modi government had hiked the MSP on Paddy from Rs 1,360 in 2014-15 to Rs 2,320.

Welcoming the government initiative to promote natural farming, Rajendar said the productivity may reduce due to natural farming, but it would build a healthy India and minimise number of diseases.

“The Congress leader speaking about social justice is a complete farce. Not a single dalit, tribal or OBC was made a chief minister in Telangana. The Congress had lost the status to become a main opposition party in 2014 and 2019. Rahul Gandhi hesitated to become opposition leader in 2014 and 2019 when it failed to emerge as an opposition party, but he came forward to become a Opposition leader after the party got the main opposition party status this time,” he said.

The NDA government had made12 dalits, eight STs and 27 OBCs as Union ministers. The Congress never gave such a support to weaker sections in the society, he said