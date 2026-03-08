Etala Slams Freebies, Lauds Modi’s Impact

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri BJP MP Etala Rajendar cautioned that excessive welfare schemes and freebies signalled a government’s weakness. Instead, governments should empower people to stand on their own feet, he said.

Speaking at an alumni meeting of former students of different IITs here, Rajendar said the Modi government had reduced brain drain by boosting funding for start-ups. He pointed to US President Donald Trump's global influence as a result of America attracting the world's top talent.

Prime Minister Modi has ramped up investments in technology and advanced studies, helping retain India’s brightest minds from IITs and IIMs, Rajendar said.

Despite India emerging as the world’s fourth-largest economy, stark economic disparities persist, as evidenced by subsidised rations for 80 crore people, Rajendar noted. He urged intellectuals to devise solutions to bridge this societal divide.



