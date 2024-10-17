Etala seeks higher compensation for RRR land acquisition

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Lok Sabha member Etala Rajendar said on Wednesday that he has sought an increase in payment of compensation while acquisition of land is done for the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He also informed that a request has been made for an increase in the number of 2BHK houses.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Rajendar said, “The RRR is being planned within a 40-km radius of the Outer Ring Road. The road is being planned within 28 km in Gajwel, Bhuvanagiri and Choutuppal. Farmers, who have given their land for projects, canals and other government works, are worried. Land worth Rs 1 crore is being taken for Rs 10 lakh. I have conveyed this to Union minister Nitin Gadkari who has promised to hold a meeting on the issue.”

He informed that he met the urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar and sought increase in allocation of 2BHK houses to the state. The state government, which is talking of establishing new integrated schools, should first desist from closing the existing ones, he added.