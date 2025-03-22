Etala seeks central funds for Musi cleaning

HYDERABAD: BJP Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar urged the Centre to allocate special funds for cleaning the Musi river, improving drainage systems and addressing drinking water needs in Hyderabad, particularly in the rapidly expanding areas under the Malkajgiri limits. He emphasised that these issues have become more pressing with the city's growth under the Smart Cities and AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) schemes.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha about the need for grants from the jal shakti ministry, Rajendar lauded the Centre’s investment of crores of rupees in urban sanitation and drinking water under the AMRUT scheme. However, he pointed out that Malkajgiri’s urban infrastructure growth is unable to keep pace with its expansion, with local authorities failing to meet sanitation and water supply demands. He urged the ministry to sanction special grants to address these challenges.

Rajendar also highlighted Hyderabad’s deteriorating water bodies, noting that a city once known for its lakes is now plagued by severe pollution. Urban sewage has shrunk and contaminated lakes, leading to groundwater pollution. He stressed the urgent need for sewage treatment plants at all lakes to prevent drainage water from polluting them and to ensure the flow of fresh water.

Calling the Musi River one of the most polluted in the country, he warned of serious health hazards posed by untreated sewage entering the water. He urged the jal shakti ministry to allocate funds for setting up treatment plants along the river and the lakes across the city to mitigate the water pollution crisis.