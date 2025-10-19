Agitation Will Not Halt Till They Are Empowered: Etala

Hyderabad:BJP Medchal-Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender declared that the BC reservation movement would not be halted and urged the community to stay united and agitate until they achieved true empowerment. He compared the ongoing struggle with the movement for the creation of Telangana, asserting, "Just as Telangana became a reality, BC self-rule will also be achieved."

Rajender, taking part at a protest meet at Jubilee bus stand, as part of the statewide bandh called by the BC joint action committee, condemned the Congress for allegedly deceiving the community on BC reservations and challenging ruling party leaders to a public debate on the issue.



Highlighting decades of under-representation, he noted that Telangana has never had a Chief Minister from the community and few ministers from the community had enjoyed key portfolios.



Rajender insisted that the BC community must move from “begging for scraps” to “claiming their rightful leadership” and criticised regional parties for practicing hereditary politics and national parties for failing to deliver change. He praised Tamil Nadu's inclusive reservation system under leaders like Periyar and called for a similar approach in Telangana.

