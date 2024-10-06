Etala Questions Telangana CM on Musi Project, Seeks Details on Oustees

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP and senior BJP leader Etala Rajendar asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to reveal the detailed project report for the Musi beautification project as well as the action plan to rehabilitate the thousands of oustees who are being moved out of the river bed.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Rajendar asked if it was justifiable to provide 2BHK units to the oustees after demolishing their houses and taking over crores of rupees worth of land. Rajendar pointed out that most of the people had built pucca houses on the patta land given by the state government about 40 years ago, in layouts approved by the municipal bodies concerned.

Rajendar questioned the government for carrying demolition of buildings without fixing the full tank level. He also asked the state government to show the alternative to those who constructed their houses in patta lands.

The BJP leader said the party was not against the plans to clean up the Musi bit was opposed to the indiscriminate demolition drives. Rajendar said the Gujarat government had spent Rs 2,000 crore to clean the Sabarmati river and the UP government and the Centre spent Rs 22,000 crore for Namami Ganga project and asked why the Musi project would cost Rs 1.5 lakh crore.