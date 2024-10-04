Etala Dares CM Revanth to Face Musi River Victims

Hyderabad: BJP Malakjgiri MP Etala Rajendar dared Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to visit Chaitanyapuri or any other locality along the Musi river where the government wishes to demolish the houses of the poor for the Musi Riverfront Development Project along with him and face the victims if the government is convinced of its plan to provide 2BHK houses and Rs 25,000 cash to the affected families is a fair proposal.



In a statement, Rajendar said he was ready to quit politics and seek an apology from people if Revanth Reddy visited any locality along the Musi river without his security cover. “You are a lawless and disorderly person in society. You have become a Chief Minister by mistake. When we fought for a separate state, you took shelter under Andhra politicians,” Rajendar blasted the CM. However, he reiterated that his party and he are not against the development, cleaning of the Musi River and reclaiming the land of other water bodies.

Asking Revanth Reddy to speak about the six guarantees, 66 assurances and 420 promises made to people before the Assembly polls, Rajendar said that the Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge have cheated people by not fulfilling a single promise to any section of the society.

Ridiculing the claims of the state government to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore on the Musi beautification project, Rajendar advised the Chief Minister to get his numbers before making such claims. The Gujarat government spent Rs 1,400 crore for the Sabarmati River Front and the Central government along with the Uttar Pradesh government had spent Rs 20,000 crore for cleaning the Ganges river for a 2,511-km stretch, which benefitted 50 crore people, he pointed out.

Claiming that the outsourcing employees in the state have not received salaries for four months, the government hospitals are not getting medicines for the last three months and the Rs 280 crore cheque given to the RTC by the state government had bounced due to lack of funds, Rajendar said that the state government itself had admitted on the floor of the house that the state had landed in debt trap with Rs 7,000 crore payment in each month going for payment of loan amount. The government itself stated that over Rs 1 lakh crore spent on the Kaleshwaram project and another Rs 40,000 crore on Mission Bhagiratha went futile, Rajendar said and asked Revanth Reddy how he would raise another Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the Musi project when the state is not entitled to raise debt over 25 per cent of GSDP. “It took 10 years to know the real personality of KCR. But, people have realised about Revanth within six months as he failed on all fronts and made tall claims about Musi river without any road map and DPR” Rajendar said.