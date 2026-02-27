Etala Criticises Revanth Govt Over Slum Demolitions

Hyderabad: BJP MP Etala Rajendar on Thursday sharply criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s government for allegedly demolishing poor families’ homes, warning Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi that failure to curb these “atrocities” will lead to the Congress’ ouster in the state.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, Rajendar questioned Gandhi’s rhetoric on the poor, law and justice, asking why he ignores the Congress-ruled state’s actions. “Development shouldn’t ride on people’s tears,” he said, vowing to expose Telangana’s issues to the centre and at public forums.

He highlighted demolitions in Khammam on Bhoodan lands, where poor migrants built huts without notice, using 10,000 police in “war-like” raids. Women and children wept as homes were razed, leaving Telangana society ashamed.

Rajender warned against touching Madhu Park Ridge Apartments at Langar Houz as part of Gandhi Sarovar Project under Musi rejuvenation, alleging selective action, sparing big encroachers while targeting the poor.