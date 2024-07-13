Etala Claims Corruption in Contractor Bill Payments

Hyderabad: Bills of contractors were getting clearance only on payment of 8 per cent commission, charged the BJP Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar.

Addressing the Telangana BJP executive committee meeting at Shamshabad, Rajendar said that the officials from the finance department were openly saying that the Chief Minister and finance minister would take a call on clearing the bills.

Employees are not getting their retirement benefits without paying bribes, Rajendar claimed. The Revanth Reddy government has developed a culture of receiving the commissions for payment of each and every bill, he said.

The government was collecting ‘RRR’ tax from engineering and medical colleges and the college managements in turn were burdening the parents of students. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s men were collecting Rs 75 per sq ft while giving building permissions, Rajender alleged.

Rajendar said the poor families living in Peerzadiguda near Uppal for 30 years were being harassed and their houses demolished stating that their land belonged to the Wakf Board.

The Congress government had not fulfilled a single poll promise even after seven months of coming to power. As much as Rs 2 lakh crore was required to fulfil the poll promises, Rajendar said and asked: “Do they have any plans and guts to raise such a huge amount.”

Stating that the BRS had no scope for revival in state politics, Rajendar told the party workers that the BJP would the Assembly elections whenever they were held. He asked the party workers and leaders to stay among people and expose the failures of the Congress government.