Etala Calls Farm Loan Waiver Farce

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar termed the Congress government’s farm loan waiver claims a “complete farce,” saying not a single farmer out of 1,100 in Ghatkesar mandal had benefited so far. He said thousands of farmers across Telangana were facing the same plight.

Addressing protesting farmers in Ghatkesar, who have been on agitation for four days, Rajendar said officials had promised to release waiver funds within 10 days but had failed to do so even after months. “Instead of assurances, the administration is sending police to dismantle tents of protesters and threaten them with arrest. Farmers cannot be silenced by intimidation. The promised waiver must be released immediately,” he said, demanding Rs 9 crore for Ghatkesar farmers. The MP assured farmers that he would personally meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to press for a resolution.

In a separate development, members of the Anandbag Railway Station Development Committee, led by Malkajgiri corporator Shravan, met Rajendar to thank him for progress on several railway underbridge and overbridge projects funded by the Centre. They urged him to take up the Anandbag station’s development. Rajender promised Rs 5 lakh for MMTS platform works at the station, as requested by the committee.