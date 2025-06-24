Etala Alleges Phone Tapping by BRS Govt, Questions Former SIB Chief’s Role

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri BJP MP Etala Rajender made allegations against the former TRS (now BRS) government, claiming his phone was tapped during his tenure with the party and subsequent elections.

Speaking to the media after providing his statement to the SIT in the phone-tapping case, Rajender revealed that his phone was monitored as early as 2018, with intensified surveillance during the 2021 Huzurabad by-election and the 2023 Huzurabad and Gajwel elections. He accused the TRS of using illegal tapping to track his movements, conversations, and meetings, alleging it contributed to his electoral defeats in 2018 and 2023.

Rajender slammed the misuse of power, stating, “Instead of targeting traitors and terrorists, they focused on opposition leaders.” He further criticized the appointment of former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao, a retired officer, as illegal and a violation of guidelines, calling phone tapping of judges, ministers, and opposition leaders “anti-democratic.”