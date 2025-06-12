ESIC Sanathnagar Emerges As Model Of Excellence In Public Healthcare, Medical Education

Hyderabad: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Sanathnagar campus has emerged as model of excellence in public healthcare and medical education, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

It highlighted the exceptional achievements of ESIC Medical College and Hospital, and Super Specialty Hospital located at Sanathnagar. Established on a built-up area of 21 acres with an additional 11 acres earmarked for expansion, the campus stands as a testament to the Central government commitment to affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare for the working class and their families.

Serving over 72.6 lakh Insured Persons (IPs) and their beneficiaries, the Sanathnagar campus has become a national benchmark in healthcare delivery, education, and technology integration. With 1,044 total beds, including 159 ICU beds, 45 dialysis beds, 10 modular operation theatres, and five advanced OT suites, it ensures compassionate, collaborative, and patient-centric care.

The institution maintains an OPD load of 3,200 plus patients daily, with 200 plus admissions across departments—making it one of the most active healthcare hubs in the ESIC network.

The twin hospitals on campus have been consistently awarded the title of best performing ESIC hospital in the category of more than 500 beds since 2019. Accredited with NABH (Hospital and Blood Bank), NABL Entry Level, and ISO certifications, the campus has emerged as a change leader in public health administration.

Its medical expertise spans a wide range of super specialties. In cardiology and Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), the campus performs complex procedures including TAVI/TAVR, CABG, device closures, and interventional electrophysiology.

In nephrology and urology, it offers 24x7 dialysis and both live and cadaveric kidney transplants. The neurology and neuro-surgery department performs advanced procedures such as awake craniotomies, stereotactic biopsies, and intra-operative neuro-monitoring. Departments like paediatric surgery, plastic and reconstructive Surgery, and oncology provide high-end interventions with mortality rates lower than national benchmarks.

The hematology department has successfully undertaken bone marrow transplants, while fully-equipped cardiac and neuro-rehabilitation units in the PMR department ensure post-operative recovery and care. Emergency services are functional 24x7.

Advanced diagnostic and laboratory services complement clinical care. The campus has implemented IT-based solutions like Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) and a Laboratory Information System integrated with Dhanwantri HER, enabling real-time, paperless, and efficient diagnostics. Tests including Immuno-Histochemistry, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, and PCR are routinely performed, especially for oncology cases.

Driven by evidence-based protocols and a strong culture of quality assurance, the hospital’s administration ensures strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) across infection control, medication safety, fall prevention, and patient identification. A dedicated grievance redressal mechanism, regular staff training, and continuous quality improvement initiatives are in place to maintain high standards of service.

In the field of medical education, the campus nurtures over 125 MBBS, 83 MD/MS, 15 MCh, 12 DrNB, and 72 paramedical students across broad and super-specialty departments, along with 25 AFIH trainees per batch.