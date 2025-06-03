ESIC Hospital Surpasses Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The ESIC Hospital at Sanatnagar, operated by the Central government, has surpassed Gandhi Hospital in daily outpatient visits. Currently, around 2,900 outpatients and 900 patients are receiving super-speciality services at the hospital. The construction of a new outpatient (OP) block is progressing rapidly, and upon completion, an additional 200 beds and 245 ICU beds will be added to the existing capacity, announced Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy.

During his visit to the ESIC Hospital on Monday, Kishan Reddy stated that efforts are underway to offer specialised services comparable to corporate hospitals, including plans to introduce organ transplant facilities. Highlighting that Telangana has 17 lakh ESI cardholders, he added that the hospital serves approximately 80 lakh people in the state, including the family members of ESIC cardholders.

Kishan Reddy further informed that civil works for the ESIC Medical College are underway with an investment of Rs 800 crore. The new medical college building will soon be inaugurated and will feature an additional 300 beds. The college admits 307 students annually, with 35 per cent of the seats reserved for insurance beneficiaries.



