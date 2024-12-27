Erratic Water Supply Timings Cause Inconvenience in Few Areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Residents from various localities in Hyderabad are suffering with water supply timings, disrupting their routines and sleep cycles. Many have raised their concerns and are asking authorities to address the issue.

In Kukatpally’s Baghameer, residents complain of receiving water at 3.20 am. Rajendar Goud, a resident, said, “We are sleeping at 12 midnight due to today’s busy lifestyle, and waking up at 3 am to collect water. These timings are severely affecting our sleep cycle. We request the authorities to release water at a more reasonable time, like 4.30 am.”

Residents of Nagarkhana in Begum Bazaar are facing inconvenience by late-night water supply, between 11 pm and 11.30 pm and lasting for 30-45 minutes.

“I sleep early at night as I have to leave early for my morning shift. But due to these odd water timings, I have to set an alarm and wake up around 11.30 pm to fill water, which is very problematic,” said one resident.

In Sai Krupa Colony, Yapral, residents face another challenge. Water arrives without any prior intimation, forcing people to remain alert during odd hours. “I have to wake up early in the morning and keep checking for water. This process is exhausting,” said Sudha Rani, a resident of the colony.

Citizens across these areas are asking for rescheduling water supply to more convenient hours and providing timely intimation about water supply timings to avoid confusion.

Water board chief general manager Amarender Reddy explained that water was typically released only between 10 pm and 4 am. However, a breakdown in Singur Manjeera Phase 3 and Phase 4 was causing the current spell of inconvenience.