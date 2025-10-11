Erragadda Graveyard Plan May Hit Congress Badly In Jubilee Hills Polls

Residents of Erragadda are breathing a sigh of relief after the Telangana High Court stayed works on the proposed graveyard at Erragadda till October 23. However, locals warned the Congress government that any move to go-ahead with the construction of a new graveyard will impact the ruling party adversely.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Chekuru Hanumanthu Naidu, a former president of Kalpatharu Residents Association, said the High Court asked GHMC, revenue department and Waqf board to file counters by October 23. He said the court earlier dismissed similar claims, noting that the land did not belong to the Waqf Board.

After getting some relief, the residents are now planning to file another writ petition in court, seeking directions to the government not to use the proposed land for burials. “There have been no burials here for 60 years. All associations, including Brigade Citadel, Vasavi Brundavanam, Kalpataru Residency, and Janapriya, oppose the move,” said Naidu.

The government’s decision has caused panic among residents and it would reflect negatively in upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll scheduled for November 11.

G. Hanmanth Rao, the president of Vasavi Brundavan Residents Association, said the area has been developed into a major residential and industrial zone, and there was no justification for setting up a graveyard.

“They demolished the compound wall early in the morning to benefit a section of people for vote bank politics. If the government doesn’t withdraw the proposal, around 10,000–15,000 votes could be impacted,” he said.

Jagadeshwar Rao, a resident of Kalpataru, said some members of the Muslim community opposed the graveyard proposal on the protest day and supported them. The Muslims said they requested land at Shaikpet or Madhapur, not in Erragadda. We are all against this for setting a graveyard in the middle of the residences ,” he added.