Errabelli Swarna Is Telangana Mahila Cong. Prez

Warangal: Errabelli Swarna on Sunday formally assumed charge as the president of the Telangana Mahila Congress at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

She took over the post from outgoing president Mogili Sunitha Rao in the presence of several national and state leaders, including All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

In her inaugural address, Swarna said the true measure of a state’s progress lies in the status of its women. She praised the Revanth Reddy-led government for placing women at the centre of its ‘Six Guarantees’, stating that economic and social empowerment of women were key priorities of the administration.

Highlighting key initiatives, she said the Maha Lakshmi scheme, which provides free RTC bus travel for women, had enhanced the self-respect and mobility of millions of beneficiaries.

Swarna also spoke about the Indira Mahila Shakti programme, which aims to transform Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into entrepreneurial units by entrusting them with the management of petrol bunks and solar power plants.

She further praised the ‘Amma Arogyam’ initiative, which provides digital health cards and free health screenings for women above 18 years.

Swarna said she would work to realise Sonia Gandhi’s vision of making every woman in Telangana a self-reliant force.