Errabelli Swarna Appointed Telangana Mahila Congress President

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Errabelli Swarna as the President of the Mahila Congress of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

In a press release issued on March 6, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal stated that the Congress President has approved the proposal for Swarna’s appointment. The decision is expected to strengthen the party’s women’s wing in Telangana and boost organizational activities across the state.



