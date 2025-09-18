EOW Books Film Producer For Cheating Biz Woman Of Rs 11 Crore

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police have registered a case against realtor and film producer Pradyumna Chandrapati, his wife Ch. Lakshmi Tejaswini, and two associates for allegedly cheating a city-based businesswoman of nearly Rs 11 crore under the guise of real estate and film production investments.

The complainant, Tatipaka Anupama (48) of Moinabad, the proprietor of Deccan Studios, alleged that Chandrapati — whom she knew through her husband — induced her to invest in his ventures by posing as the marketing manager of Janmabhumi Homes and promising lucrative returns.

According to her complaint, Anupama transferred Rs 2.77 crore between 2015 and 2023 into the accounts of Chandrapati, his wife, and Esha Infra Housing. She also purchased 300 sq. yards in Raidurgam for Rs 1.87 crore. Later, on Chandrapati’s request, she transferred Rs 5.09 crore to Admax Digi Labs, purportedly for real estate projects.

When she demanded returns, Chandrapati claimed losses from producing the film ‘Dwaraka’ (starring Vijay Deverakonda) and sought further financial help. In 2017, on his insistence, Anupama purchased 2,269 sq. yards in Panchavati Colony, Manikonda, for Rs 4.68 crore with the assurance that apartment construction would yield profits to repay her Rs 6.5 crore. Between 2019 and 2020, she further invested Rs 2.01 crore in Legend Cinemas.

A development agreement gave Chandrapati a 40 per cent share in the Panchavati project, with a promise to settle dues through the sale of 12 flats. However, investigations revealed that he allegedly used forged building permissions, handed over work to Spoorthy Engineers Pvt. Ltd., sold flats illegally, and transferred two flats (Nos. 201 and 401) to his associates — Patibandla Rambabu and Mavilla Usha — without Anupama’s consent.

“When questioned, he threatened us with false cases. He misused our trust, diverted investments, created fake agreements, and caused us heavy financial losses,” Anupama alleged.

Based on her petition, the EOW booked Chandrapati and others under Sections 318(4), 316(2), 316(5), 338, 336(3), 340(2) r/w 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is in progress.