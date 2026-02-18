Environmentalist Flags Roadside Tree Destruction, Hill Levelling With Illegal Quarrying

Karimnagar: Environmental activist Dobbala Prakash, known as ‘Prakruthi Prakash’, has alleged large-scale destruction of trees and hillocks in Rajanna Sircilla district, citing illegal quarrying and deliberate tree felling.

Prakash, who has been engaged in seed collection and drone-assisted seed-bombing in forest areas for over 25 years, said he recently observed systematic damage to roadside trees and hillocks. He has previously alleged receiving threats from sections of the granite industry.

He claimed that along the main road from Konaraopet mandal headquarters to Sircilla, several mature trees were being damaged by removing bark at the base, leading to their gradual death. According to him, the trees were being cleared to make way for buildings and commercial activity.

The activist also raised concerns over granite quarries and stone crushers operating in the region’s hillocks, alleging that the use of explosives was affecting the landscape and wildlife. He said shrinking habitats were forcing animals, including leopards, towards human settlements.

“It is heartbreaking to see these giant trees, which were nurtured for years, being murdered in silence while authorities remain indifferent,” Prakash told Deccan Chronicle.

He called for stricter enforcement of environmental laws and urged authorities to prevent the levelling of hills and encroachment of forest land, stating that continued ecological degradation would have long-term consequences for the district.