Environmental Restoration Experiment With Drones Kickstarts at UoH

Hyderabad: Drones lifted off from the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS) at the University of Hyderabad on Monday for an experiment that combined environmental restoration with low-cost technology. The exercise, organised by the centre in collaboration with Rotary International District 3150, dispersed seeds of native species coated with compost and nutrients across identified patches of the campus.

Researchers said the trial aimed to understand whether short drone flights could support greening efforts in uneven or inaccessible areas. “The soil and seed coating were prepared for this purpose, and the idea was to see how well they settle when released from a height,” a faculty member said.

UoH Vice Chancellor B.J. Rao spoke at the event about why such interventions are needed at a time of rising ecological stress and growing disconnection from natural spaces. Rotary district governor S.V. Raamprasad highlighted everyday choices that support environmental recovery, including reduced consumerism and the use of organic fertilisers.

CEOAS head V. Chakravarthi said the exercise was designed as a practical demonstration, with follow-up checks planned at each site to track seed behaviour and early germination. Students, staff and Rotary volunteers began mapping the dispersal points soon after the flights concluded.

The organisers said the method will be evaluated over the coming weeks to see whether it can be adapted for use outside the campus.