Environmental Protection Is Fundamental Responsibility Of Students: Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Forests, Environmental and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday released the poster for the National Students Paryavaran Competition, marking the start of a 50-day environmental awareness campaign here.

The Minister emphasized the need for students to adopt eco-friendly habits and play an active role in protecting the environment. As part of the competition, students will begin with tree plantation - each child will plant and care for one tree, take a tree protection pledge, and even tie rakhi to trees under vriksha rakshabandhan.

Trees can be planted in memory of elders or freedom fighters. Students will also learn waste segregation by separating wet, dry, plastic, and e-waste at home and school. Activities like zero waste lunch, compost pits, and a swachhata corner in classrooms will be promoted.

Children will be encouraged to reduce plastic use, recycle old items, and participate in recycle stores and swap shops. To save water, students will take a water pledge, learn to fix leaks, practice drip irrigation, reuse water, and maintain rainwater harvesting pits. Each student will monitor one water tap.

Konda Surekha urged all students to actively participate and make the state a leader in environment education by focusing on trees, waste, and water management.