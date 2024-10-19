ENT Specialties Expanding Faster: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

Hyderabad: The importance of ear, nose and tongue (ENT) specialists has considerably increased in recent years, their evolving roles with super-specialties in neuro-surgery, plastic surgery and head and neck surgery have been accepted by the National Medical Commission, noted Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

He was speaking at the inaugural of the 9th Telangana State and 19th South Zone ENT Surgeons Conference, themed “Basics and Beyond” which commenced here on Friday.

Organised by the Association of Otolaryngologists of India, South Zone (AOI SZ), the conference drew over 1,000 delegates from neighbouring states, alongside faculty from across India and abroad. The three-day event aims to enhance collaboration and knowledge-sharing among ENT professionals through practical workshops, keynote sessions and interactive discussions.

Organising chairman Dr D.S. Deenadayal noted the focus on advancements in otolaryngology, including discussions on AI's impact on ENT care. Dr N. Venkatram Reddy, organising secretary, said new treatments for snoring and advanced allergy therapies were aimed at improving patient care while reducing costs.

The conference also showcases minimally invasive surgeries and robotic techniques, emphasising their potential to revolutionise ENT practices. This year's conference marks the second time Telangana has hosted the event since its formation.