Ensure Stronger Systems to Help Cybercrime Victims Recover Losses: Avinash Mohanty to Banks

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday conducted a coordination meeting with bankers from across the Cyberabad jurisdiction at the Police Commissioner’s Office auditorium in Gachibowli.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between banks and law enforcement, resolving delays, and improving responses to cybercrime-related banking issues to ensure timely and effective action.

Speaking on the occasion, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty said that cyber fraud has become one of the most serious threats in the region, with citizens losing substantial amounts of money to online scams, fake investment schemes, pre-launch offers, and other digital frauds.

He noted that many victims have lost their life savings, pushing families into severe financial distress. Mohanty stressed that the financial impact of cybercrime today is greater than that of traditional offences such as robbery or snatching.

He called for stronger systems to help victims recover their losses and urged banks, including SBI, to set up centralised cyber cells to ensure faster handling of complaints. He also appealed to the public to remain cautious, verify offers before investing, and promptly report any suspicious activity.