Ensure Proper Supervision of LED Street Lights Maintenance: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to ensure proper supervision of LED street lights maintenance across the State.

He said that the responsibility of installing street lights and maintaining them in all villages should be entrusted to Sarpanches and clarified that the authority to install as many new LED lights as necessary in the villages and to manage them efficiently should be within the scope of the gram panchayats.

At a meeting with municipal officials at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills here on Monday, he instructed the Panchayat Raj department officials to assess whether the LED lights already available in the villages were working or not and to conduct a survey to determine how many new ones are needed. Apart from operating street lights at night, there should be supervision to prevent misuse during the day, and that the LED dashboard of all villages should be under the supervision of the MPDO at the mandal level.

He said that these responsibilities should be entrusted to the Additional Collector in the district. The Chief Minister also ordered to assess the need for LED lights by considering all the newly joined corporations, municipalities and villages.

He instructed the officials to call tenders for the installation and maintenance of new LED lights and suggested that companies known for manufacturing LED lights should be invited and that the maintenance responsibilities should be handed over to the companies for seven years, and that tender rules should be formulated so that the maintenance can be done independently.

He suggested that a third-party audit should be conducted with institutions like IIT Hyderabad to know whether they were working continuously or not, and in which areas are facing problems. Currently, the electricity bill for street lights in the GHMC area is Rs. 8 crore every month, he said, asking officials to examine the issue of using solar power to save electricity.