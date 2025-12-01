Ensure Quality in Medaram Development Works: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday made it clear to officials concerned that they should not compromise on the quality of works being carried out at Medaram in view of Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in 2026.

Participating in a review meeting at his residence in Jubilee Hills, he said, “Don’t remove trees near the temple. Do not compromise on quality at all. Do not give any scope for criticism in the construction works.”

He gave these instructions after a power-point presentation by officials explaining about the ongoing works.

The Chief Minister said the steps should be taken to prevent flood water from stagnating near the temple. Floodlights should be installed on all four sides at the temple. Lighting should be arranged to give a grand look apart from developing greenery around the temple, he said.

The Chief Minister later left for Wanaparthy constituency to lay foundation stones for various development works.