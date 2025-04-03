Ensure fair assessment of answer scripts: TGBIE secy

Hyderabad:Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), secretary, S.Krishna Aditya has directed evaluation camp officers to ensure fair and transparent assessment of answer scripts in a meeting with board officials held here on Wednesday.

He instructed scrutinisers and subject experts to closely monitor the assessments at evaluation camps. He stressed about the importance of handling barcodes related to absentee students, malpractice cases and incorrect OMR data. Zone officers and superintendents have been asked to compile the information accurately. Any correction in Nominal rolls to be completed during the evaluation process.



Camp special officers have been asked to conduct random barcode checks to prevent errors. The board also mandated that Part 3 of the evaluation process to be updated immediately after verification is completed at camps. Once all the data is compiled, the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) will verify before the results are released.



Comptroller of Examinations Jayaprada Bai, along with deputy secretaries and superintendents attended the meeting.