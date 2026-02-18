Ensure Adequate and Liberal Compensation for Land Acquisition for Data Centres: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to ensure adequate and liberal compensation to farmers whose land holdings were being acquired for the establishment of data centres. He also said that land allocation for data centres should be carried out in a rational and transparent manner.

Reviewing proposals received from companies willing to set up data centres, the Chief Minister officials at a meeting to conduct a detailed study of the incentives being offered by various states for attracting data centre investments and submit a report to enable the Telangana government to frame competitive policies. The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing land acquisition process for data centres and related infrastructure in different regions.

Revanth Reddy advised officials to adopt a generous approach in determining land compensation and to hold direct discussions with affected farmers to ensure that they are satisfied with the compensation package. He observed that companies investing thousands of crores of rupees in data centres spend only a small fraction of that on land, and therefore farmers should not be disadvantaged in the process. He expressed confidence that if land and necessary infrastructure are provided in a timely manner, companies would be able to complete their projects swiftly.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, CM’s special secretary B. Ajith Reddy, IT department principal secretary Sanjay Kumar, special chief secretary (energy) Navin Mittal and Future City Development Authority commissioner K Shashanka attended the meeting.