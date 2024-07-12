Ensure a big win for BJP next, Kishan exhorts TG party workers

Hyderabad: A big win is assured in the state for BJP if party workers continue to expose the corrupt deeds and failures of the Congress government, which has cheated people with tall promises and guarantees, said Telangana party chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy

Speaking at the party’s state executive committee meeting in Shamshabad here on Friday. Reddy asked the party workers to see that the welfare schemes and programmes of the Union government, with Viksit Bharat as the agenda, reach the people.



Like BRS leaders, who formed various mafias, those from the Congress are looting with RG tax, R-tax, UK tax and BV tax and giving commissions to the party high command, Reddy claimed.



Instead of focusing on giving good administration, the Congress leaders, right from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, were engaged in land deals, settlements, and fixing percentages by squeezing the people. People have understood there is no change in BRS and Congress government except the change of name, he said.



When BRS was in power, Congress MLAs joined the pink party. Now, the trend has been reversed. BRS MLAs are joining the ruling party.



The era of BRS is over in state politics as it failed to win a single LS seat. The Congress government also has lost the trust of the people.