Enjoy Cricket, Not Betting: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: In the wake of commencement of IPL, the Hyderabad police urged everyone to enjoy cricket only as a sport. Do not ruin your life by falling into the trap of betting, the police said.

In the past, the government banned hundreds of betting apps. However, betting has now taken new forms through social media platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Instagram. “We will take strict action against social media influencers who promote these dangerous apps just for money,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned.

“Our teams are also keeping a close watch on offline betting happening in farmhouses and secret locations,” he said, adding that betting leads to heavy debts and destroys families. “Do not put your family’s future at risk. If you know anyone involved in betting, please report it immediately to Dial 100 and WhatsApp 94906 16555,” he added.