 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Engineers Day Observed

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Sep 2024 6:15 PM GMT
Engineers Day Observed
x
Organisers and the Bigala Krishna Murthy Trust presented gold medals and Rs 10,000 to meritorious students on the occasion of The Engineers Day. (Image By Arrangement)

Nizamabad: The Engineers Day was observed in Nizamabad on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Government Polytechnic College and the alumni association jointly conducted the programme. The guests and the faculty garlanded the statue of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on the occasion.

Organisers and the Bigala Krishna Murthy Trust presented gold medals and Rs 10,000 to meritorious students on the occasion. Retired engineers were also felicitated at the meeting.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
The Engineers Day Nizamabad Telangana Telangana News Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick