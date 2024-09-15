Engineers Day Observed

Nizamabad: The Engineers Day was observed in Nizamabad on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Government Polytechnic College and the alumni association jointly conducted the programme. The guests and the faculty garlanded the statue of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on the occasion.

Organisers and the Bigala Krishna Murthy Trust presented gold medals and Rs 10,000 to meritorious students on the occasion. Retired engineers were also felicitated at the meeting.