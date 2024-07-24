Engineering Student Drowns at Bogatha Waterfalls

Warangal, Nalgonda, Bhadrachalam: A 19-year-old engineering student who entered the Bogatha waterfalls drowned at Chikupalli village in Wazedu mandal on Tuesday. Wazedu sub-inspector Harish identified the victim as Bonagani Jaswanth of Enumamula village in Warangal district.

Two days back, the police had installed a flexi prohibiting people from entering the water. The police retrieved the body.

Meanwhile, the Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam decreased slightly on Tuesday, after rising for three days. At 10 pm, water stood at 49.6 feet, down from 51.6 at 1 pm, as rain ceased in the upstream areas. However, the second warning signal was in place.

The discharge of water from Taliperu medium irrigation project also decreased to 22,250 cusecs from 43,303 cusecs.

Road connectivity to Bhadrachalam from Chinthur and Kumnavaram mandals was disrupted due to damage to the roads.

Meanwhile, the floods caused huge damage to the standing crops in Komaram Bheem and Mancherial districts, inundating cotton, soya, and redgram to a large extent.

Some of the agriculture fields looked like tanks with stagnated flood waters in many villages in the Kotapalli mandal. Farmers said they had spent nearly Rs 30,000 to cultivate cotton crops per acre and sought compensation from the government.

There is a possibility of backwaters entering into the agriculture fields and villages located on the banks of river Penganga if the river receives heavy flood water in the Adilabad district