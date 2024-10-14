Engineering Firm Meinhardt Demands Apology from BRS Leader Krishank

Hyderabad: The Meinhardt group, an engineering consulting firm, has served legal notices on BRS social media convener Manne Krishank, demanding that he desist from making frivolous, malicious, and defamatory statements with regard to the company, and to withdraw statements from social media.



Meinhardt also demanded a written public apology from Krishank for damaging its reputation and goodwill. The notice called for the removal of defamatory content from all social media accounts and websites.

Krishank had leveled certain allegations with regard to a consultancy project related to Musi riverfront development project undertaken by the state government.



The company warned that it would be compelled to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal, if he failed to comply with the notice within 24 hours.



Responding to this, Krishank, in a post on X (Twitter) stated, "There is no question of deleting the tweets posted either on Meinhardt or the Musi contract given by CM Revanth. I’ve discussed this with our Working President, Mr. KTR. The BRS Legal Cell will respond to the legal notices issued by the Singapore company (sic)."