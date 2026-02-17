Engineering Dropout Among 3 Held With Cocaine

HYDERABAD: EAGLE force personnel and Gachibowli police on Monday arrested three persons, including an engineering drop‑out, and seized 32 grams of cocaine during a raid at a house in Kondapur. The accused tested positive for cocaine, and police said they had identified 15 consumers linked to the racket.

A private bus operator and driver who allegedly assisted in transportation, and a ride‑hailing app driver who delivered parcels, have also been named as accused.

Police identified the arrested trio as Vegesna Murali Krishnam Raju, Bhupathiraju Chiranjeevi Varma, and Rudraraju Hemanth Raju, all from Andhra Pradesh.

Investigators said Raju, a Kondapur resident, had dropped out of engineering due to financial constraints and worked in Uttarakhand, Pune and Goa. He allegedly developed a drug addiction and began peddling cocaine to sustain his expenses.

Initially sourcing the drug in Manikonda, Raju later turned to suppliers in Goa and Bengaluru after his local contact was arrested. He allegedly procured cocaine from a Nigerian national identified as Invest alias Clifford in Goa and another supplier in Bengaluru.

Police said Raju used WhatsApp to connect with customers, adopted a “dead drop” delivery model, and routed payments through friends’ bank accounts. A friend, Tejas from Bengaluru, allegedly helped procure and transport the drug via private buses operating between Bengaluru and Hyderabad.