Engineering colleges neglecting core courses for CSE and AI will be counter-productive: CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed concern over engineering colleges for neglecting core courses like civil, mechanical and electrical streams and replacing them with courses on emerging technologies like computer science, artificial intelligence, data mining and machine learning, among others.

He said that in the long run this imbalance could prove detrimental for a developing country like India and called for preserving core engineering branches.

He was interacting with managements of private engineering colleges at JNTU-Hyderabad campus "Quality Engineering Education in Telangana" here Saturday. He expressed concerns that this shift could adversely impact India's developmental trajectory in critical sectors.

"India's progress hinges on these fundamental branches of engineering," he remarked, emphasising their indispensable role in infrastructure development, manufacturing and technological advancement.

The Chief Minister lamented the current trend where many engineering colleges prioritise courses that lead to temporary job opportunities over those that nurture professionals who are vital for long-term national growth.

"Engineering colleges should not just be focused on immediate job markets; they must also nurture talent that meets the country's future needs," he asserted.

Painting a stark picture of the consequences, Reddy pointed out that the current system has transformed many engineering institutions into factories that churn out thousands of unemployed graduates annually. He urged colleges to reassess their strategies and collaborate with the government to identify and rectify systemic flaws.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by private colleges in maintaining these traditional branches amidst changing educational landscape, the Chief Minister assured them of governmental support. "The government stands ready to provide necessary assistance to ensure the continuity of civil, mechanical and electrical engineering programs," Reddy affirmed.

The Chief Minister said that officials from the technical education department have submitted proposals before him seeking approval for converting nearly 9,000 seats in core engineering branches to CSE and other emerging branches in engineering colleges, which, he said, was not a good augury.



