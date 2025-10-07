 Top
Engine Snag Halts Falaknuma Express

Telangana
P. Srinivas
7 Oct 2025 12:52 AM IST

The train resumed its journey at 7.45 am after a replacement engine was brought in from Ramannapet railway station, where it had been kept on standby for emergencies.

The train arrived at Miryalaguda at 6.40 am and was stationed on Platform No. 1 after developing an engine fault.— DC Image

Nalgonda: The Falaknuma Express (Train No. 12703) was halted at Miryalaguda railway station for nearly an hour on Monday morning due to a technical snag in its engine.

The train arrived at Miryalaguda at 6.40 am and was stationed on Platform No. 1 after developing an engine fault. Passengers faced inconvenience as the station lacked adequate facilities to handle the heavy rush and is located about 4 km from the town.

The train resumed its journey at 7.45 am after a replacement engine was brought in from Ramannapet railway station, where it had been kept on standby for emergencies.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Falaknuma Express Fire technical snag heavy rush 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
