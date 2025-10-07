Engine Snag Halts Falaknuma Express

Nalgonda: The Falaknuma Express (Train No. 12703) was halted at Miryalaguda railway station for nearly an hour on Monday morning due to a technical snag in its engine.

The train arrived at Miryalaguda at 6.40 am and was stationed on Platform No. 1 after developing an engine fault. Passengers faced inconvenience as the station lacked adequate facilities to handle the heavy rush and is located about 4 km from the town.

The train resumed its journey at 7.45 am after a replacement engine was brought in from Ramannapet railway station, where it had been kept on standby for emergencies.